5 unlocked vehicles broken into in West Hartford, 4 juveniles arrested

WEST HARTFORD — Four juveniles were arrested early Thursday in connection with a series of car burglaries in town.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police were called to Ledgewood Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle after a resident was alerted by their barking dog to several occupants of a vehicle checking unlocked car doors.

When police arrived, the SUV took off on Overbrook Road at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control and crashed on the corner of Park and Thompson Road. Five occupants of the SUV ran off and four were captured by police.

Police said the 2016 Jeep Cherokee was seriously damaged in the crash. It was stolen from New Britain. Inside they found a firearm with the serial number destroyed.

Police said five vehicles were found to have been burglarized on Ledgewood Road; all five had been left unlocked by the owners.

Four juvenile suspects were taken into custody and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree (5 counts), Larceny 2nd Degree, Interfering With an Officer, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Firearm w/ Altered Identification Mark. The juvenile driver was also charged with several motor vehicle violations including reckless driving. All but one juvenile was released to their parent with a juvenile summons. One juvenile was released to the juvenile detention facility on Broad St. in Hartford on a Take into Custody Order for an unrelated incident. One of the four juvenile suspects was transported to UCONN Hospital by ambulance for evaluation in relation to the collision with minor injuries. The fifth suspect’s whereabouts are unknown. This is the 2nd arrest in Town for similar crimes for one of the juveniles involved.

Hartford & Bristol Police K-9 Units responded and successfully helped track the suspects.