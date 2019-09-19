× Colchester fireworks postponed due to EEE concerns

COLCHESTER — Fireworks that were planned for this weekend have been postponed due to concerns over EEE.

The fireworks were planned as part of Celebrate Colchester on Saturday evening. Other events will take place as scheduled.

The annual event celebrates Colchester being voted the 57th best town in America to live, even though that happened about 10 years ago.

Public Health Commissioner Renèe Coleman-Mitchell said Monday that an adult resident of East Lyme tested positive for the potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease. The person became ill during the last week of August and remains hospitalized.

Health officials say it’s the second human case of EEE ever reported in the state. The first came in 2013 when an eastern Connecticut resident became ill and died.

Coleman-Mitchell urged people to continue taking precautions against mosquitoes including wearing insect repellent, covering bare skin and avoiding the outdoors at dusk and dawn.

Officials say mosquitoes in 12 towns in the state and horses in two other towns have tested positive for EEE this season.