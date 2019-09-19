What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Colt to halt production of civilian sporting rifles

Posted 12:45 PM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:57PM, September 19, 2019

A father and his son look at Colt semi-automatic rifles at the NRA (National Rifle Association) Convention on May 4, 2013 in Houston, Texas. AFP PHOTO / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

WEST HARTFORD — Colt  announced Thursday that they are pausing production of civilian sporting rifles.

In a release posted on their website, the company said they believe that the modern sporting rifle market has experienced ‘significant excess manufacturing’. Given the level of manufacturing, Colt believes there is ‘adequate supply for modern sporting rifles for the foreseeable future’.

The AR-15 is one of the rifles produced by the company.

Colt says while this halt in production is in place, they are still committed to their military and law enforcement contracts and say the high-volume contracts are ‘absorbing all of Colt’s manufacturing capacity for rifles’.

Colt also said they are still committed to their customers and the second amendment.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.