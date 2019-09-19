× Colt to halt production of civilian sporting rifles

WEST HARTFORD — Colt announced Thursday that they are pausing production of civilian sporting rifles.

In a release posted on their website, the company said they believe that the modern sporting rifle market has experienced ‘significant excess manufacturing’. Given the level of manufacturing, Colt believes there is ‘adequate supply for modern sporting rifles for the foreseeable future’.

The AR-15 is one of the rifles produced by the company.

Colt says while this halt in production is in place, they are still committed to their military and law enforcement contracts and say the high-volume contracts are ‘absorbing all of Colt’s manufacturing capacity for rifles’.

Colt also said they are still committed to their customers and the second amendment.