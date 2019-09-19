Cool but sunny Thursday, warms up by the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those of you who love winter, this is more like your kind of weather today! Temperatures are chilly by September standards, with some upper 30s and low/mid 40s to start the day.

After that chilly start to the day on, temperatures will rebound nicely by this afternoon.Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70. It's still below average, but it'll feel pleasant in the sun.

Then summer warmth returns, so don't take those air conditioners out just yet. Temperatures will approach 80 degrees on Friday. By this weekend, look for highs in low-mid 80s. You could go apple picking or to the beach on the last weekend of summer. Astronomical Fall (the Autumnal Equinox) is 3:50 AM on Monday, and we'll ring in the start of the new season with above-average temperatures.

The next chance for showers is not until Tuesday of next week. So we have a long quiet stretch of weather before that happens.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: Near 70.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cool, but not as chilly. Lows: 45-50.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm and pleasant. High: low-mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 80s.

MONDAY: 1st day of fall! Warm. Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Chance showers. High: 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli