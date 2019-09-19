CTBucketList: The Bushnell Park Carousel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It’s a gem in the heart of the capital city.

Built in 1914 filled with 48 hand-carved wooden horses and two lovers chariots circling around as the Wurlitzer band organ plays on.

The carousel, originally from Ohio and brought to Hartford in 1964 symbolizes Hartford’s restoration.

We checked it out after visiting the New England carousel museum in Bristol, which helps restore these masterpieces.

if you’re interested in checking it open the carousel is open seasonally through January on Fridays through Sunday and tickets will cost you two dollars.

