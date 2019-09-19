What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Deer euthanized in Hartford after getting stuck on fence

Posted 7:31 AM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:43AM, September 19, 2019

HARTFORD -- A deer has been euthanized after being impaled on a fence in Hartford early Thursday morning.

A FOX61 viewer sent in an email reporting around 5:30 a.m. that the deer was stuck on Capitol Avenue. FOX61 then notified DEEP who arrived a couple hours later. FOX61's Ashley Afonso remained the only station at the scene during the duration of the incident.

The road was eventually closed while police and DEEP officials handled the deer. It took around two hours for DEEP to arrive on scene.

The deer was euthanized around 7:20 a.m., and Capitol Avenue has since been reopened.

 

 

