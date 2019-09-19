Deer euthanized in Hartford after getting stuck on fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A deer has been euthanized after being impaled on a fence in Hartford early Thursday morning.

A FOX61 viewer sent in an email reporting around 5:30 a.m. that the deer was stuck on Capitol Avenue. FOX61 then notified DEEP who arrived a couple hours later. FOX61's Ashley Afonso remained the only station at the scene during the duration of the incident.

The road was eventually closed while police and DEEP officials handled the deer. It took around two hours for DEEP to arrive on scene.

The deer was euthanized around 7:20 a.m., and Capitol Avenue has since been reopened.

Deer was injured badly, DEEP said they had to kill it. Response time to get DEEP here from the time first call was made was roughly 2 hours. https://t.co/ltw9GScOYd — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) September 19, 2019