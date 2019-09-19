× Eight people taken to the hospital after bus crashes with DOT truck in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK — State police say eight people suffered minor injuries after a passenger bus crashed into a CTDOT truck Wednesday night.

According to police, the bus was driving northbound on I-95 just before 11 p.m. and approached a construction area near exit 67. The CTDOT truck was one of a handful of trucks that were working in the right lane.

The bus was between the left and right lane when it rear-ended the truck.

Seven passengers from the bus and the CTDOT driver were taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.

Police say based on their investigation, the driver of the bus was found at fault and cited for failing to maintain lane, traveling too fast for conditions, and failure to move over and reduce speed.