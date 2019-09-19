× Gov. Lamont, DRS release revised meal tax plan

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he received a revised policy statement from the Department of Revenue Services (DRS) updating its guidance of the recently adopted law on prepared foods sold in grocery stores.

In a release, Gov. Lamont said earlier this week, he directed DRS to review its guidance on the prepared foods law, expressing his concern that the agency’s initial interpretation of the statute exceeded the scope of the legislature’s action.

“The original guidance created by DRS was too broadly interpreted and not reflective of what was intended when the budget was passed. Businesses and residents depend on the guidance from these policy statements to better understand the real-world impact of legislation, and the update provided today gives a more accurate indication of how the statute on prepared foods should be applied,” Governor Lamont said. “I felt it important to act swiftly, but thoughtfully and thoroughly to ensure that what was enacted was implemented.”

You can read more on the revised policy here.