× Hamden Police investigating report of driver who told teen to get into his car

HAMDEN — Police are investigating a report of a driver who told a teen that she should get in his car

Police said on Wednesday afternoon, around 3:30 pm, they were called to Jones Road on the report of suspicious activity.

Police said a 13 year-old Hamden resident was walking her dog on Jones Road. She told them she was approached by a black man in his 30’s, with yellow teeth, who was driving an older model red Honda Accord sedan. She reported that he first asked her to tell him her name and then stated, “You should get in the vehicle.” Police said the teen refused his request. The car was last seen traveling westbound, towards Pine Rock Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Christina Giori of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.