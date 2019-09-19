New Haven bank robbery suspect under arrest after standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- A bank robbery suspect and New Haven Police staged a two hour standoff Thursday afternoon. Ultimately, a bean bag won.

At approximately 12:30 this afternoon, police were called to the Wells Fargo Bank on Whalley Avenue on a report of an attempted bank robbery.

Police say the male suspect got away with no money, but the suspect’s car was spotted by an officer and that’s how they knew who the suspect was.

New Haven police swarmed 79 Chamberlain Street, believed to be the suspect’s residence, just before 1 o’clock and started negotiating with the man they identified as William.

“You can smoke as much as you want," said the police negotiator. "We just need you to come outside, OK?”

One man, who lives on on the street, and was home, but didn’t wasn't aware of the events unfolding.

"I was sleeping until about 12:30, almost 1 o’clock," said Christopher Wagner of Chamberlain St. "Everybody kept calling me asking me what happened. I didn’t even know."

New Haven Police Lt. Steve Tirquati said they are familiar with the unnamed suspect from other encounters.

And after roughly two hours of police having their long guns fixed on the Chamberlain St. residence, during the negotiation, New Haven SWAT team members fired beanbags at the suspect, who came out on the porch. The beanbags stunned the suspect enough so that police could gain control of him.

Police say the suspect was uninjured and walked, under his own power, with the guidance of police to a waiting ambulance.

"It’s not safe," said a mother of young children, who lives across the street from the home where the incident occurred. "They’re bringing everything into the neighborhood."

NEW HAVEN STANDOFF: Suspect just shot with a bean bag. Police say he is OK. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/GHI1v0dgoD — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) September 19, 2019