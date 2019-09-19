New Haven standoff over; bank robbery suspect in police custody
NEW HAVEN — A bank robbery suspect is in custody after a standoff with police on Chamberlain Street Thursday afternoon.
Police surrounded the residence where the suspect barricaded himself in and negotiated with him to turn himself in.
Tony Terzi is on the scene and reports SWAT team members shot the suspect with bean bags to disorient and stun him.
Police say he is OK. The suspect walked to the ambulance under his own power.
This story is developing.
41.293818 -72.895154