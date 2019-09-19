× Norwalk Boat Show

NORWALK – More than four decades and counting, the Norwalk boat show is back.

From paddle boards to luxury yachts, this year in Norwalk Cove more than 300 boats will be on display. Those who run the boat show will tell you the boating game is big business across the country — and in Connecticut .

Kathleen Burns, the executive director of the Connecticut Marine Trades Association said, “recreational boating is a 211 million dollar annual expenditure right here in our state.”

Burns, who attends the boat show each year added, “this just brings the entire industry to life and it lets people touch the water.”

The Norwalk Boat Show runs until Sunday September 22nd. To find out more, click here.