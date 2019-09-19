× Ortiz tweets, ‘I’m baccckk’

BOSTON — David Ortiz is back on Twitter.

Ortiz tweeted, “Yooo @Twitter …I’m baccckk catching up on all the tweets I missed the past few months. Thankful for all the luv n support.”

Ortiz, the 2013 World Series MVP on Boston’s championship team, was shot in the back by a hired gunman who fired at close range, hitting him in the torso, police said. They said the intended target was another man.

He called the moment surreal and said he wondered if he would survive.

“When the bullet hit me, the first thing I felt was like a sting. The first five seconds I thought I was having a nightmare. (Then) a man named Eliezer, who I am very thankful for, he helped me and took me to the hospital,” Ortiz told Univision.

“I was feeling something that I had never felt before, and that was just the feeling of trying to survive,” he added.

Doctors in Santo Domingo removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine, and he was flown the next day on a Red Sox plane to Boston, where he had more surgery.

