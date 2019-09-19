× Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Bristol

BRISTOL — Bristol police have issued a Silver Alert for 16-year-old Angelina Mercado.

Police say Mercado was last seen around 8 a.m. on September 17th after being dropped off at Bristol Central High School.

Police describe Mercado as a white female, around 5’0″ and weighing around 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair. Mercado also has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing a grey sweater and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Mercado’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol police at 860-584-3011.