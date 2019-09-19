× Stand Down: Program to assist vets scheduled for Friday

ROCKY HILL — A yearly event that helps veterans receive the help they need is scheduled for Friday.

Stand Down will take place at the CT Department of Veterans Affairs, 287 West St. Rocky Hill.

Attendees must present proof of Veteran status/military service or be required to sign a statement attesting to their military service

• Recovery Based Services

• Medical Screenings, Dental Services, Eye Care

• Veteran Benefit Information State and Federal

• Legal and Motor Vehicle Assistance

• Employment and Educational Assistance

• Housing Resources and Information

• Free Bus Transportation provided at designated

areas (Courtesy of CT DOT)

• Go to www.portal.ct.gov/DVA and click on Stand Down 2019 or call 860-616-3803 for general information and transportation schedule

NO BAGS LARGER THAN A BACKPACK WILL BE ALLOWED ON TO THE STAND DOWN GROUNDS