× Two more cases of ‘severe lung injury’ related to vaping in CT

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Public Health reported that two more Connecticut residents have been hospitalized with what it calls “severe lung injury” related to using e-cigarettes and vaping.

A total of 13 cases have been reported to DPH, 12 of those people have been released from hospitals.

The cases were in the following counties:

Fairfield – 7

New Haven – 3

New London – 1

Tolland – 1

Windham – 1

Nationwide, there have been 530 confirmed and probable cases of lung injuries related to e-cigarettes as of September 17, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The Connecticut DPH is participating in the national investigation of vaping-related lung illnesses that is being led by the CDC