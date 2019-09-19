Two more cases of ‘severe lung injury’ related to vaping in CT
HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Public Health reported that two more Connecticut residents have been hospitalized with what it calls “severe lung injury” related to using e-cigarettes and vaping.
A total of 13 cases have been reported to DPH, 12 of those people have been released from hospitals.
The cases were in the following counties:
- Fairfield – 7
- New Haven – 3
- New London – 1
- Tolland – 1
- Windham – 1
Nationwide, there have been 530 confirmed and probable cases of lung injuries related to e-cigarettes as of September 17, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The Connecticut DPH is participating in the national investigation of vaping-related lung illnesses that is being led by the CDC