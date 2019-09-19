What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Two more cases of ‘severe lung injury’ related to vaping in CT

Posted 3:09 PM, September 19, 2019, by

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Public Health reported that two more Connecticut residents have been hospitalized with what it calls “severe lung injury” related to using e-cigarettes and vaping.

A total of 13 cases have been reported to DPH, 12 of those people have been released from hospitals.

The cases were in the following counties:

  • Fairfield – 7
  • New Haven – 3
  • New London – 1
  • Tolland – 1
  • Windham – 1

Nationwide, there have been 530 confirmed and probable cases of lung injuries related to e-cigarettes as of September 17, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The Connecticut DPH is participating in the national investigation of vaping-related lung illnesses that is being led by the CDC

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.