A New Haven student aide was caught on camera kicking and pushing a young child with special needs.

The incident happened on March 26th, but the mother is just now seeing the video.

A student aide used her foot to shove a 5 -year-old child with special needs at Nathan Hale Elementary school.

It is difficult to tell in the video, but the student was sitting on the floor in a hallway when the aide is seen leaning against a railing before approaching the little girl and kicking her.

Her mother, Luvena Jones, said her daughter has down syndrome and thought she could trust the aide, who has been with her child for years at the school.

“I was really upset that she had to go through this, that this person that I’ve trusted, that she’s been with for the past two years was abusing her,” Jones said.

Jones said she tried for months to get a copy of the video when she found out about the incident back in March but got the runaround from school officials.

“They were hiding this, they didn’t want me to see this video and had it not come out in public they probably assumed I would go away,” Jones said.

New Haven Public School released the following statement:

“The paraprofessional involved in the incident at Nathan Hale School is no longer an employee of the New Haven Public School .”

Jones said because the paraprofessional was allowed to resign, she’s afraid the woman will end up working with children yet again.

She said she is now filing a lawsuit against new New Haven Public Schools and the student aide.