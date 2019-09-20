× Arrest made in March burglary of a Southington church

SOUTHINGTON — Southington police say they have arrested a suspect in the March burglary of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

The church, located on Main Street, had a safe stolen alongside property damage on March 18th, police said.

Detectives at the scene collected evidence to help in the investigation.

Police said on Wednesday, they received a notice from the State of Connecticut Forensic Laboratory, identifying the suspect. According to police, the lab identified 20-year-old Southington resident Dylan Fournier as the suspect.

On Thursday, police say they Fournier was arrested and charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Larceny.

He was held on a $50,000 bond, and is expected in court Friday.