What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Arrest made in March burglary of a Southington church

Posted 12:20 PM, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:22PM, September 20, 2019

SOUTHINGTON — Southington police say they have arrested a suspect in the March burglary of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

The church, located on Main Street, had a safe stolen alongside property damage on March 18th, police said.

Detectives at the scene collected evidence to help in the investigation.

Police said on Wednesday, they received a notice from the State of Connecticut Forensic Laboratory, identifying the suspect. According to police, the lab identified 20-year-old Southington resident Dylan Fournier as the suspect.

On Thursday, police say they Fournier was arrested and charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Larceny.

He was held on a $50,000 bond, and is expected in court Friday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.