Beacon Falls police look for those responsible for tying tails of baby squirrels

The Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital has gotten a lot of calls about the squirrels. They are currently recovering, but now they are trying to figure out who is responsible for this cruel act.
"It’s horrible," said Behavior and Nutrition Technician Anthony Dibella.
That was Dibella's reaction after he saw the big knot on the four baby squirrels.
He said a woman from Beacon Falls put them in a box and dropped them off at the animal hospital Thursday with hopes someone could save them.
AFTER TAKING THIS X-RAY … IT WAS CLEAR THE SYMMETRICAL BRAID WAS DONE BY SOMEONE ON PURPOSE.
"The horror started showing that this appeared to be done maliciously and it definitely required thought and preparation," added Dibella.
It took experts about one hour to untangle the knot of the six-week old squirrels. One of them had to have their tail amputated because it had too much restriction.
However, Dibella said a knot like this in wildlife animals can be a natural occurrence which was their initial thought.
"Tree sap, mom not taking good care of them, the eco matter and urine getting tangled up and everything like that," added Dibella.
Dibella is now giving advice to whoever stumbled upon wildlife who are hurt.
"If you do see what you think is an injured animal, don’t put yourself in a situation where you’re going to get hurt. Rabies are in animals so if they bite you, we have no choice but to euthanize them," added Dibella.
The squirrels are scheduled for a check-up Monday morning.
Beacon Falls Police are investigating the matter. If you have any information on who may have done this, you are urged to reach out to them immediately.