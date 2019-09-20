Berlin police look for those responsible for tying tails of baby squirrels

BERLIN - The x-ray of four baby squirrels is going viral on Facebook. Their tails were tied together in a big knot.

The sad news - animal experts believed someone did this with malicious intent. The Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital has gotten a lot of calls about the squirrels. They are currently recovering, but now they are trying to figure out who is responsible for this cruel act. "It’s horrible," said Behavior and Nutrition Technician Anthony Dibella after he saw the big knot on the four baby squirrels. He said a woman from Beacon Falls put them in a box and dropped them off at the animal hospital Thursday with hopes someone could save them.

"Found them in a hole in the railroad ties in a retaining wall in her backyard," added Dibella.

After taking the x-ray, it was clear the symmetrical braid was done by someone on purpose.