Bridgeport police searching for woman charged in husband’s murder

Posted 6:46 PM, September 20, 2019

BRIDGEPORT — Police are looking for the public’s help to find a woman accused of conspiring to murder her husband.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Larise King, 35, charging her with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability.

Her husband, Dathan Gray, was shot and killed in front of his Newfield Avenue home the early hours of July 27.

King agreed to surrender to police by Friday evening, but she failed to show, police said.

Police did not name any other suspects in the case. If you have any information about King’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call police.

