Bristol fire fighter battle early-morning house fire

BRISTOL — A fire tore through a home in Bristol during the overnight hours.

The Bristol Fire Department said the fire started at a home on Jerome Avenue. The multi-family home was in flames when crews arrived but was knocked down quickly. Most of the damage was on the second and third floors.

One person inside was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported by the occupants or firefighters. The Red Cross has responded to help the residents.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.