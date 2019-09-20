East Lyme resident diagnosed with EEE has died; CT’s second human case reported

What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Posted 5:15 PM, September 20, 2019

Female mosquito beginning to feed on my wrist; 2x lifesize in camera. Second in a series of four.

EAST LYME — The Department of Public Health announced Friday that the resident of East Lyme and first person in Connecticut to test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has died.

DPH said the patient became ill during the last week of August with encephalitis and remains hospitalized.

Health officials say this is the first fatal case of EEE since 2013.

DPH also announced a second Connecticut resident has tested positive for EEE.

Officials advise residents to protect themselves and their children by avoiding outdoor activity from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

