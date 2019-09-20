Foodie Friday: Josie’s Corner in Berlin

BERLIN — Who doesn’t like good old fashioned comfort food, especially when it’s homemade.

Josie’s Corner in Berlin is the perfect spot to satisfy that craving in a welcoming environment.

This family-owned joint serves up breakfast and lunch where the portions are huge and full of flavor.

For starters, the French toast (cinnamon swirl) is to die for. The bread is made in house every day and is cut thick! If eggs are your thing, you gotta try The Josie Omelet. It’s filled with pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese as well as marinara sauce.

“That dish is inspired by my grandmother, her name was Josie and she loved those ingredients,” said owner Tayna Lysak-Cyr.

For Lysak-Cyr, who owns this hidden gem with her brother and mom, the food has to be tasty and well prepared, but the vibe is just as important.

“One of the best breakfasts I’ve ever had,” wrote John P. in an online review. “I couldn’t find one thing that wasn’t excellent from the service to the food. I found my new favorite breakfast spot!”

Don’t be shy at lunch either. As Lysak-Cyr said, “you won’t go home hungry.” There is a little something for everyone. She made us a cheeseburger that was stacked so high, it was difficult to finish!

Check ‘em out and tell them that the Foodie Friday gang sent ya!