FOX61 Student News: Gunnery Ice Rink offers open family skate

WASHINGTON -- The Gunnery may be a private school during the day but on Sunday nights it becomes a lively place for young families.

The Gunnery ice rink is in Washington CT and it hosts a Family Skate, where families can come and skate together from 5-7 on Sunday evenings in the winter season. Unlike other skating rinks the gunnery has a two hour period where you can go on and off the ice.

As kids get older they join more activities leaving less time with their families. A parent that attends family skate says that it’s nice that they can do it as a family because a lot of sports are individual for their kids.

There are many other things that families can do at the rink. At the rink they have the open skate every Sunday and there are youth hockey and skating programs starting in November running through until about the beginning of March.

Not only is the family skate a great way to wind down your weekend, it's fun and it gives people more time to spend with their family to make more amazing memories.