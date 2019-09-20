What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

FOX61 Student News: Gunnery Ice Rink offers open family skate

Posted 7:00 AM, September 20, 2019, by

WASHINGTON -- The Gunnery may be a private school during the day but on Sunday nights it becomes a lively place for young families.

The Gunnery ice rink is in Washington CT and it hosts a Family Skate, where families can come and skate together from 5-7 on Sunday evenings in the winter season. Unlike other skating rinks the gunnery has a two hour period where you can go on and off the ice.

As kids get older they join more activities leaving less time with their families. A parent that attends family skate says that it’s nice that they can do it as a family because a lot of sports are individual for their kids.

There are many other things that families can do at the rink. At the rink they have the open skate every Sunday and there are youth hockey and skating programs starting in November running through until about the beginning of March.

Not only is the family skate a great way to wind down your weekend, it's fun and it gives people more time to spend with their family to make more amazing memories.

Google Map for coordinates 41.627957 by -73.311590.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.