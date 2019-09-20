Meal House: Chef Robin Selden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Chef Robin Selden is Managing Partner/Executive Chef, Marcia Selden Catering & Naked Fig Catering. FYI – Naked Fig Catering just launched this month, which, in partnership with Matthew Kenney Cuisine, is offering plant-based catering.

Chef Robin is an Ambassador Chef for Greenwich Wine + Food Festival; she is serving at the Opening Night Gala presents “The Big Easy” honoring Martha Stewart.

On Saturday, she will be leading discussions, along with Chef Matt Storch, in The Celebrity Green Room, interviewing celebrities and culinary experts in a luxury lounge, as well as serving on the panel of Celebrities Judges for the 8th Annual Burger Battle.

The event is taking place Friday, 9/20-Saturday, 9/21 in Greenwich, CT.

Panzanella French Toast Recipe

In a bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, and cream until well combined. Whisk in the parmesan, basil pesto, mustard, salt, pepper and basil.

Pour about ¼ inch of oil into a large skillet over medium heat. While the oil is heating, add 2 pieces bread to the batter and soak until thoroughly saturated with the egg mixture, 1-2 minutes.

Add the bread to the sauté pan and cook until golden brown, flip and continue cooking about two minutes per side. Place the French Toast on a platter, top with the caprese tomato salad. Season with more grated parmesan cheese, salt and pepper if desired. You can also add additional condiments like tabasco or pesto if desired.

Ingredients:

For the French Toast

Extra Virgin Olive Oil for sautéing

4 large Eggs

½ C Milk

½ C Heavy Cream

½ C grated Parmesan Cheese

½ t dry Mustard

1 t Kosher Salt

1 T fresh Basil, minced

3 T Basil Pesto

Freshly Ground Black Pepper, to taste

6 slices Brioche Bread, cut one inch thick

Caprese Salad Recipe

In a large bowl, mix the tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, lemon zest and juice, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Ingredients:

3 medium Heirloom Tomatoes or 2 pints Grape Tomatoes sliced

8 oz fresh Mozzarella, cut into cubes

½ C fresh Basil, leaves chopped

1 clove Garlic, chopped

1 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Zest of 1 small lemon & juice of half

Enjoy!