What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Possible voting irregularities in Bridgeport primary; state officials call for election investigation

Posted 3:27 PM, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:39PM, September 20, 2019

BRIDGEPORT — Connecticut’s Secretary of State is calling for an investigation into possible voting irregularities in Bridgeport following the Democratic primary for Mayor in the city.

Mayor Joe Ganim beat State Senator Marilyn Moore by fewer than 300  votes out of more than 10,000  cast.

Absentee ballots put Mayor Ganim over the top, but after the election Senator Moore called for a full investigation into absentee ballot abuse.

The Connecticut Post published an article this week outlining alleged voter fraud — such as people voting who were not registered.

“The allegations contained in the Connecticut Post story are serious enough to warrant a comprehensive investigation by the State Elections Enforcement Committee,”  Secretary of State Denise Merrill wrote in a  letter today to the  SEEC.

This story is developing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.