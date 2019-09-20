× Possible voting irregularities in Bridgeport primary; state officials call for election investigation

BRIDGEPORT — Connecticut’s Secretary of State is calling for an investigation into possible voting irregularities in Bridgeport following the Democratic primary for Mayor in the city.

Mayor Joe Ganim beat State Senator Marilyn Moore by fewer than 300 votes out of more than 10,000 cast.

Absentee ballots put Mayor Ganim over the top, but after the election Senator Moore called for a full investigation into absentee ballot abuse.

The Connecticut Post published an article this week outlining alleged voter fraud — such as people voting who were not registered.

“The allegations contained in the Connecticut Post story are serious enough to warrant a comprehensive investigation by the State Elections Enforcement Committee,” Secretary of State Denise Merrill wrote in a letter today to the SEEC.

This story is developing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.