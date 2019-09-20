What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
President of Poland to visit New Britain this weekend

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Andrzej Duda of Poland will be visiting New Britain this upcoming weekend.

President Duda and his spouse, Mrs. Agata Kornhauser-Dude, will be speaking in Walnut Hill Park in New Britain.

Registration is required to attend. You can register here.

There is a large Polish community in New Britain, the Broad Street area officially known as “Little Poland”. According to connecticuthistory.org, New Britain has the largest Polish population of any town or city in Connecticut. Every year, the community holds the “Little Poland Festival” which you can learn more about here.

The President’s visit is expected to draw large crowds.

 

 

 

