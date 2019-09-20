× Regional Water Authority advises Hamden residents to not drink discolored water

HAMDEN — The Regional Water Authority (RWA) sent out a recommendation to some Hamden residents after the residents complained of discolored water.

According to RWA, water can discolor temporarily due to naturally occurring minerals in the water. The minerals collect in the pipes and are stirred up if there is something that disturbs that direction or rate of water flow in the water main.

The RWA recommends that residents wait until the water clears before drinking, showering, or washing laundry.

They also say residents who are immunocompromised can ask their healthcare provider about drinking discolored water.

It’s unknown at this time how many residents are impacted by the discolored water. Learn more on their website.