Stunning photo shows Cape Cod surfer’s close encounter with a great white shark

Posted 1:02 PM, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:04PM, September 20, 2019

NAUSET BEACH, Mass. — It’s the kind of photo that can put a chill in your spine, and remind you to always be on your guard in the water.

This photo, posted to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, shows a great white shark swimming very close to a surfer on Friday. The close encounter of the shark-kind happened at Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts on Friday.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy used the photo to serve as a reminder that great white shark activity is still at its peak off the coast of Cape Cod through the month of October.

The conservancy is a non-profit, committed to raising awareness of white sharks by supporting research, safety, and conservation.

 

