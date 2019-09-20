Stunning photo shows Cape Cod surfer’s close encounter with a great white shark

NAUSET BEACH, Mass. — It’s the kind of photo that can put a chill in your spine, and remind you to always be on your guard in the water.
This photo, posted to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, shows a great white shark swimming very close to a surfer on Friday. The close encounter of the shark-kind happened at Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts on Friday.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy used the photo to serve as a reminder that great white shark activity is still at its peak off the coast of Cape Cod through the month of October.
The conservancy is a non-profit, committed to raising awareness of white sharks by supporting research, safety, and conservation.
