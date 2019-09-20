Summer-like weekend ahead!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though it's another chilly start to the day, don't take out those air conditioners just yet.

Temperatures are starting off in the 40s (and even some upper 30s) this morning. It wouldn't be surprising to see another few patches of frost, just like we did yesterday. We then warm up quickly with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

By this weekend, summer warmth makes a come-back. Both days will be sunny with highs temperatures in the low-mid 80s Saturday. Mid-upper 80s are possible on Sunday so you could go apple picking or to the beach on the last weekend of summer. Astronomical Fall (the Autumnal Equinox) is 3:50 AM on Monday, and we'll ring in the start of the new season with above-average temperatures.

The next chance for showers is not until late Monday or Monday night followed by cooler temperatures by Tuesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Chilly start, then mostly sunny and warmer. High: 75-80.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 53-59.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm and pleasant. High: low-mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 80s.

MONDAY: 1st day of fall! Warm. Partly cloudy. Chance late-day/evening showers. High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

