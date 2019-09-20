What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Walmart to stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores

Posted 1:55 PM, September 20, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

The nation’s largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. An eight death was reported this week. But health officials still have not identified the cause.

