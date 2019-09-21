4th annual ‘Stomp the Violence’ held in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Putting a stop to the violence was the message that was sent at the fourth annual East Coast Explosion event at Dillion Stadium Saturday.

"In light of all the violent crimes that happens in our neighborhood, the goal is to get the community to just celebrate non-violence,"said Terry Starks of Harford's Proud Drill, Drum & Dance Corp.

This competition brings dance and drill teams from all over the east coast. An event that requires days, weeks, and months of hard work, commitment, and practice.

"Drill and music helps them because a lot of my kids actually play musical instruments in school," said Fusion Steppers Drill Team Director John Waters. "A lot of the drummers they start in a bad. Some of them are just gifted. They just come off the street and they just want to play and compete and travel."

By mixing creativity and music, the instructors hope it will teach them to find a positive hobby and to stay off the streets.

"It takes hours of masterpiece so our practice times which run generally afterschool really keeps the children involved in something positive and away from negative activities such as hanging in the streets or being around a group of people," said Waters.

But Hartford’s proud drill, drum and dance corp. Are looking to “stomp the violence.”

"Music does a couple of things," said Dance Coach Casey Wilcos. "It teaches them discipline, it gives them creative expression and it also helps boost their academic rigor