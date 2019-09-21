× Ba-de-ya! Los Angeles declared September 21 ‘Earth, Wind & Fire Day’

LOS ANGELES — Do you remember? The Los Angeles City Council does.

That’s right folks, it’s here: It’s the 21st night of September, and it’s basically the only time you can get away with listening to Earth, Wind & Fire’s classic song “September” on repeat.

And to make sure all Angelenos understood their obligation to chase the clouds away, the City Council declared September 21 “Earth, Wind & Fire Day,” CNN affiliate KABC reported.

If you’ve got no idea what I’m talking about, the first lyric of “September” is, “Do you remember the 21st night of September.” Now, go listen to the song.

“They made Los Angeles their home, and so we decided in the city of LA, September 21 will be ‘Earth, Wind & Fire Day,'” Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson told KABC this week, when the council presented three of the band members with certificates commemorating the day.

“I’m from Los Angeles, born and raised,” band member Ralph Johnson said. “I’m a product of the LA United School District. This is a very special moment for me.”

The LA City Council also organized a meet-and-greet for fans so they could get their picture taken with Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White, KABC reported. The founder of the group, Maurice White, died in 2016.

The band churned out hits like “September,” “Shining Star” and “After the Love Has Gone” throughout the 70s and 80s. Thirty-three of their songs appeared on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and the band has won six Grammys.

Today, “September” is iconic, and every September 21 the internet is flooded with memes and jokes paying homage the song.

Yow!