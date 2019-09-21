× East Hartford man charged with leaving dog on the side of the road

EAST HARTFORD — A man was arrested after police found an adult pit bull inside a plastic bag that was left on Willys Street Wednesday.

Police said that the dog was found to be “extremely sick, emaciated, barely alive.” Police also said in their report that the dog hadn’t been cared for in a long time.

A resident on Willys Street found the dog and confirmed that the owner was Anthony Anderson.

Sadly, the dog was brought to the local animal shelter and had to be put down because of its condition.

Anderson admitted to police that he left the dog on the side of the road when police spoke to him. The suspect told police that he thought the dog died the day before and did not know what to do with the body.

Anderson is facing one charge of cruelty to animals and is scheduled to be in court September 30.