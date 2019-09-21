Golfers compete to help families dealing with ALS at the Susie Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD - Thirty-two foursomes took to the links for a good cause on Friday, playing in the 2nd Annual Susie Open, to benefit families dealing with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

The golf tournament benefits The Susie Foundation, named for Susan Ready Matthews, an ALS patient who passed away in 2011.

The foundation says "We seek to utilize Susan's lessons of love, positivity, and strength in order to bring a helping hand and lasting hope to those struggling with ALS each day. Founded in the spring of 2013, The Susie Foundation was launched with the goal of directly supporting ALS patients, families, and caregivers in Connecticut, while vigorously contributing to the eventual eradication of the disease."

Among the golfers at Gillette Ridge in Bloomfield was FOX61's own Tim Lammers, sporting a Susie cap to prevent a severe, possibly lethal, sunburn.

If you missed the Open, you can still contribute to the foundation by supporting their team in next month's Hartford Marathon, "Susie Fest" at Two Roads Brewing Company, or through other events and fundraisers you can find at The Susie Foundation website or Facebook page.