Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - Hundreds of volunteers gathered Saturday to clean a park, package up meals, and show just what can be done in one day - if you care enough.

All the work was coordinated by United Way of Greater New Haven for their annual Day of Caring.

About 250 volunteers gathered at John Martinez School to put together 37,500 meals for hungry families, an Elm City record for donating meals in one day, according to the United Way. Others worked to clean up nearby Criscuolo Park.