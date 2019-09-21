What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
New Haven Day of Caring: volunteers prep 37,000 meals

September 21, 2019


NEW HAVEN - Dozens of volunteers joined the United Way of Greater New Haven to help feed the hungry during the second annual New Haven Day of Caring.

A record-breaking 37,500 meals were packaged and donated in one day, the most ever in one day in the city of New Haven.

“I am so excited we’re not only going to help people address their hunger, but we’re also going to give people the opportunity to work with their neighbors to make a difference,” said Jennifer Heath the President and CEO of United Way of Greater New Haven.

The meals will help those who need it most, as one in eight families in the area go hungry.

“It’s going to be helpful for New Haven residents as well as those people who are the silent victims of hunger in the suburbs,” said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.

Volunteers prepared the meals at John Martinez School, while others worked to clean up nearby Criscuolo Park.

