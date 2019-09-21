What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Yale celebrating 50th anniversary of admitting women

NEW HAVEN, CT - APRIL 16: Trees bloom on the campus of Yale University April 16, 2008 in New Haven, Connecticut. New Haven boasts many educational and cultural offerings that attract visitors to the city. (Photo by Christopher Capozziello/Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN – Yale University is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a coeducational school.

The Ivy League institution is unveiling a commemorative stone Saturday with an inscription by poet Elizabeth Alexander, who graduated from Yale in 1984.

Yale admitted 575 women in the fall of 1969, both as first-year students and transfers.

The stone is being placed at Phelps Gate – a spot where most students first enter Yale.

Yale is also recording the oral history of women at Yale, with 60 recordings currently on file and 45 more in the works.

