Bringing awareness to the problem of addiction, runners take to the street in Enfield

The fight against addiction and stigma in Connecticut brought hundreds of supporters to Enfield this morning.

People of all ages laced up for this year’s Outrun Addiction 5K race. All of the money raised will go toward addiction awareness organizations including the Alex Fisher Foundation, Today I Matter, and the Community Addiction Awareness Project.

Just off the finish line of the course were the faces of more than 300 people who lost their battles with addiction and most of them were from right here in Connecticut. Our Keith McGilvery was back again to run in this year’s race and spoke with some of their families.