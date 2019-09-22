Crowds turn out as Polish president visits New Britain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN- Thousands came out to catch a glimpse as the President of Poland came to New Britain-- the city with the largest polish population in our state.

Thousands gathered to welcome Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland.

Duda began his tour of New Britain at the Holy Cross Church, then was joined by many at Walnut Hill Park-including Governor Ned Lamont and Mayor Erin Stewart -who granted him the key to the city.

President Duda reminisced on the long history between Poland and the United States and also reflected on polish contributions to America’s arts, education, economy and culture.

Residents even showed up from out of state to see history in the making.

“I was born in Poland and I’ve been in the United States for a few years already and I’ve never had a chance to see the president,” Zofia Lysik said.