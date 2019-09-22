Family, friends, community gather at vigil for murdered Cheshire mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD - A somber remembrance this weekend as people gathered to remember a Cheshire mother who was the victim of a brutal stabbing.

Monica Dominguez died last week. Police say she was stabbed dozens of times in home on Mountain Road day earlier.

FOX61 was there exclusively as family and friends gathered Saturday at Community Lake in Wallingford.

Nickola Cunha, a relative of Monica's, said Dominguez came from Portugal to pursue her dreams here in Connecticut. "She was a young energetic woman who was excited to come to America and work hard to experience the American Dream," Nickola said.

Purple balloons were distributed to mourners; the color is often used to show support for victims of domestic violence. Monica’s husband, Emanuel Dominguez-VillaGomez is facing murder charges for her death.