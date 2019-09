× Motor vehicle stop leads to Hartford police seizing over 100 bags of fentanyl, along with other drugs

HARTFORD — A traffic stop lead to Hartford police seizing over 100 bags of fentanyl Sunday.

According to the Hartford Police twitter page, 13.3 grams of unpackaged fentanyl, 4.2 grams of crack cocaine, 1.5 ounces of marijuana, Bryco Jennings .380 caliber pistol, and $522.

Police confirmed that the suspect is a felon.

