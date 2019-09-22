× Pedestrian struck and killed by motorcycle in Ledyard

LEDYARD – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcycle last night in Ledyard.

Police say the crash happened just after 7 p-m on Indian town Road near Foxwoods Boulevard, just outside the Foxwoods resort.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was also injured and transported to the hospital, but he is expected to recover.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, and the identity of the victim being withheld pending notification of the family.