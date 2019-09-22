What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
Register for the 83rd Manchester Road Race

Pedestrian struck and killed by motorcycle in Ledyard

Posted 8:39 AM, September 22, 2019, by

LEDYARD – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcycle last night in Ledyard.

Police say the crash happened just after 7 p-m on Indian town Road near Foxwoods Boulevard, just outside the Foxwoods resort.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was also injured and transported to the hospital, but he is expected to recover.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, and the identity of the victim being withheld pending notification of the family.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.457114 by -71.961854.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.