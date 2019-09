Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, we hear a story of drug addiction, recovery – and a new support group that helps individuals, and their families, deal with this disease.

Manchester’s Domenick Galarneau had a tumultuous youth, and got hooked on alcohol and drugs at an early age. But now, he's been clean and sober for a decade, and become an addiction-recovery coach who co-founded a new support group called T.H.E. Movement to help families and individuals dealing with addiction.

