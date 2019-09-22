Standing up for veterans at this year’s annual Stand Down event in Rocky Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL - On Friday, more than 120 federal and state agencies, community-based organizations, private businesses, and veterans' organizations joined more than 240 volunteers and spent the day providing services to Connecticut veterans.

From free workforce assistance, employment guidance, legal aid, housing referrals, medical, dental and mental health screens and more, the event put on by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs even offered rides to those unable to drive.

More than 200,000 veterans in Connecticut were eligible to participate in the event free of charge - all they had to do was show proof of their veteran or military status.