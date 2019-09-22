What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
The last full day of summer will be a beauty; first day of fall not bad either

Posted 5:54 AM, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:23AM, September 22, 2019

The question remains, would you like to go to the beach or apple picking? It'll be another gorgeous day with highs in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine.

Warm temperatures will continue Monday for the first day of fall. The Autumnal Equinox is 3:50 AM on Monday.

A cold front will bring the chance for showers Monday night followed by cooler temperatures Tuesday and beyond.

Once again, this week looks quiet and comfy with plenty of sun, highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny, warm and pleasant. High: 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, mild.  Low: 60s.

MONDAY: 1st day of fall! Warm. Partly cloudy. Chance for showers at night.  High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. High: 75-80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant.  High: 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant.  High: 70s.

