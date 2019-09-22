What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
The Real Story: DPH Commissioner Coleman-Mitchell on vaccines, vaping

New state Public Health Commissioner Renée Coleman-Mitchell discusses her support of a bill to repeal the religious exemption for school vaccination requirements. Also, she voices her concerns about the surge in illnesses related to e-cigarettes and vaping.

