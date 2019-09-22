× Waterbury police looking for suspect who shot a dog

WATERBURY — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot a dog during an argument outside the One Stop Grocers on Walnut Street Wednesday.

Officers were told that several men were arguing outside the store, when one of them took out his gun and fired.

The person who shot the gun ran away before police arrived on scene.

A shell casing and blood were found by police on the sidewalk.

After following the blood trial, officers found a three year-old dog with a gunshot wound.

The dog was given to its owner and brought to the CVA Shoreline Veterinary Referral Emergency Center in Bridgeport for treatment.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black man, about 5’10”. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detectives at ‪(203) 574-6941‬ or Crime Stoppers at ‪(203)755-1234‬.