Wethersfield wins over Platt 21-14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our High School Football Game Of The Week that was voted on by you the loyal viewers was a battle in the CCC Division Two West. Platt, Who got into the CIAC playoffs last year for the second time in three years ,made the trip from Meriden to take on a Wethersfield team playing its second game under new head coach, Matt McKinnon.

McKinnon had been an assistant with the program so the Eagles picked up where they left off. Quarterback Matt Silver more than willing to use his legs when he can't find a receiver.

He beats every Platt defender in his way on the way to the end zone as Wethersfield shocking the Panthers as they jump to a 14-0 lead but Platt would chip away.

Right before halftime as Deven Tanner finds Atwone Santiago over the middle for the touchdown cutting the lead in half.

Then in the second half, Roberto Salas punches it in to tie things up at 14-all.

But turnovers cost the Panthers as the Eagles recover a fumble and then set up this drive that ends with another Matt Silver rushing touchdown. Eagles go up 21-14 and hold on for the win to improve to 2-0 on the young season.,